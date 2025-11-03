Should investors buy one high-value property or two cheaper ones?

Should I buy one, higher priced investment property, or two cheaper ones?

This is a question I often get from investors:

“Am I better off buying one more expensive investment property, or two cheaper ones?”

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer here but understanding the pros and cons is essential for property investors to make a confident call.

I’ve unpacked the pros and cons below for each scenario.

One, more expensive, investment property

Pros:

Better land component and scarcity value

Higher-priced assets are often closer to established amenities and employment hubs, with stronger land to asset value ratios.

Typically, these dwellings are freehold houses, and depending on the age of the original subdivision, these properties are often characterised as ‘period properties’, or ‘character properties’.

These houses are marked by a special era and they can’t be replicated.

These days, many are protected by heritage overlays, (often precinct-related, as opposed to the specific dwelling), and the streetscapes are highly regarded and sought-after.

That scarcity can drive long-term capital growth in its own right.

Higher quality tenant pool

A well-located, more premium property tends to attract high socio-economic, higher-income tenants.

From professionals, to downsizers, to interstate and overseas families who have made the transition to a new city and value schools and lifestyle.

That can translate into lower vacancy risk and less financial hardship-driven arrears.

Less management overhead

One property equates to one property manager relationship, one set of council rates, water rates and insurance, one maintenance schedule, and one set of tenant communications.

For time-poor investors, simplicity is optimal.

Strong growth foundation

If the goal is “hold one standout performer,” a quality asset in a good suburb will deliver stronger capital gains long-term.

It will form the backbone of a robust portfolio, delivering higher returns year on year.



No strata to contend with

Strata isn’t necessarily bad, but the costs are often higher than a freehold property.

Importantly, the need for a quorum to make changes can frustrate owners. The independence associated with implementing change for a freehold property appeals to many investors.

And relating to the above point, houses have outperformed units in most cities.

Cons

Lower diversification

Putting all eggs in one postcode basket can feel risky for investors.

If that suburb’s growth stalls, they are stuck waiting it out. Two properties allow investors to spread their risk.

Bigger mortgage exposure

A higher-value asset can mean more financial stress.

The out of pocket contribution required for a higher priced property is almost always commensurate with the purchase price.

The rental yields diminish as the purchase price increases.

And to amplify this risk, the cash rate can have an enormous impact.

If rates rise, holding power comes into question. Other threats include job security and conflicting alternative financial priorities. A single expensive asset demands confidence in cash flow.

Rental yield will likely be lower

Premium locations can command strong rents, but land-heavy assets lag in rental yield early on. That’s fine for those prioritising growth, but tricky if cash flow and/or future purchases matter.

Restricted borrowing capacity

Stretching for one big asset might delay an investor’s next purchase, (or preclude future purchases altogether).

This limits the compounding benefits through additional holdings and will have a negative impact on the investor’s ability to create wealth over time.

Two, less expensive, properties

Pros

Diversification

Two properties equate to two rental markets, two economic drivers, two growth stories. If one area underperforms, the other may balance things out.

Often stronger rental yield

More affordable suburbs, regional markets or units/apartments can offer better rental returns, helping cover holding costs.

This is particularly comforting in rising-rate environments and for younger or yield-sensitive investors.

Faster portfolio building

Two properties can sometimes give investors better leverage with multiple equity generators.

Access to equity sooner will accelerate an investment journey.

Tenant pool spread across suburbs

Each asset taps into a different demographic. The investor isn’t reliant on one renter group.

Cons

Higher running workload

Two sets of bills, insurance policies, PM fees, repairs, and two potential tenants ringing about leaking taps at 8pm. For some investors, this will feel quite stressful.

Potential quality compromise

Cheaper doesn’t always mean inferior but investors must be cautious.

A suburb can be affordable because it’s emerging, or because it lacks demand drivers. Lower socio-economic areas can bring their own challenges too.

More transaction costs

Stamp duty, legals, inspections are doubled. It can eat into returns if not planned for.

Risk of chasing yield over fundamentals

Many investors get tempted by cheaper properties because the numbers look rosy on paper. Fundamentals still matter: land, demand, scarcity and owner-occupier appeal.

So, which strategy wins?

Investors should ask themselves the following questions:

What is my borrowing capacity and my comfort level with debt?

Am I chasing long-term wealth (growth) or manageable cash flow?

How involved do I want to be? Hands-on or set-and-forget?

Do I already have portfolio diversification?

Am I emotionally prepared for volatility?

Is my priority a foundation asset, or building momentum with multiple?

Is my quest for multiple properties about ego and a ‘number’ or is it based on diversification and/or reduced negative cashflow?

This isn’t a purely financial decision. It's psychological too. I’ve seen investors thrive with a single blue-chip cornerstone. I’ve also seen wealth quietly compound through modest, well-selected properties in lower cost markets.

Both pathways will deliver solid returns, but only if investors buy well and hold patiently.

In order to arrive at the right decision, investors can adopt the following actions:

run their numbers

understand their cash flow tolerance, both now and into the future

map their long-term plan

consider their income trajectory in years to come

and remain agnostic about the property selection.

A cheaper asset in the right suburb can outperform an expensive one in the wrong spot.

Likewise, a single premium property bought thoughtfully can outperform two ‘OK’ assets.

Quality and strategy beat quantity, every time.