The ACT's 'missing middle': a new frontier for property investors
A major transformation is underway in a city previously short on alternatives to the standard house and block, with Canberra's infill revolution changing the landscape for property investors.
The ACT Government’s push to deliver more housing through urban infill — the so-called “missing middle” — represents a profound change in how Canberra will grow.
After decades of expansion through greenfield estates, the territory is turning its attention inward, aiming to create diverse housing choices within existing suburbs while making better use of infrastructure already in place.
The missing middle includes the types of homes that have long been scarce in Canberra — townhouses, terraces, dual occupancies and small apartment clusters that sit between detached homes and high-rise towers.
By supporting these moderate-density developments, the government hopes to tackle affordability, improve sustainability and reinvigorate established neighbourhoods.
For investors, it signals a major policy realignment — one that could open up new opportunities for redevelopment, small-scale projects and strategic site assembly in high-demand areas.
From greenfield to infill
Canberra’s urban growth has historically depended on releasing new suburbs across Gungahlin, Molonglo Valley and beyond.
While this approach has delivered housing supply, it has also pushed up infrastructure costs and transport dependency.
The government’s long-term planning target now seeks to deliver 70 per cent of new housing within the existing urban footprint, shifting the focus towards densification in serviced suburbs.
The new Territory Plan and outcomes-based Planning Act provide the framework for this shift. The intent is to allow greater design flexibility and enable medium-density projects on blocks and in zones that were previously off-limits.
What’s changing — and why it matters
The changes are significant and could prove an investment game-changer. They include:
- relaxed block size and dwelling limits — allowing two or more dwellings on standard RZ1 blocks, subject to design and amenity standards
- removal of the 120sqm limit on secondary dwellings, opening the door to larger, self-contained units that can be used for multi-generational living or rental income
- permission for unit titling on blocks above 600sqm, enabling separate ownership of dual occupancies and small townhouse developments
- a stronger design focus through the new Missing Middle Housing Design Guide, encouraging high-quality, landscaped outcomes that blend with existing streetscapes.
Together, these reforms could unlock significant latent value in Canberra’s suburbs.
Large, underutilised blocks may now have development potential, and long-held family properties could become small development projects in their own right.
Emerging investment opportunities
The implications for investors are wide-ranging. The following trends are already becoming apparent as the market anticipates the reforms:
- Redevelopment in established suburbs:
Older suburbs with larger block sizes — particularly in the Inner North, Inner South, Woden and Belconnen — will likely attract attention from small developers and owner-builders.
- New viability for small-scale infill projects:
The missing middle reforms make it feasible for boutique or micro-developers to operate in Canberra for the first time in years.
- Stronger appeal for dual occupancies:
Dual occupancy projects could become one of the ACT’s most popular redevelopment types, suiting downsizers, blended families and investors.
- Value uplift through rezoning:
As policy certainty grows, blocks positioned in RZ1 and RZ2 zones may see uplift in land value.
- Medium-density rental housing:
Given continued rental pressure across Canberra, the ability to develop small townhouse clusters offers attractive yield potential.
Canberra suburbs set for growth impetus
Some suburbs stand to benefit more than others:
- Inner North — Dickson, Downer and Watson feature larger blocks, strong amenity, and good transport links.
- Inner South and Woden — suburbs like Mawson and Torrens combine ageing housing stock with proximity to major centres.
- Belconnen and Bruce corridors — near tertiary institutions and major arterial routes, offering ready demand for medium-density housing.
- Transit and town-centre precincts — sites near light-rail corridors or neighbourhood hubs will attract planning support.
Successful infill depends not only on location but also on design quality and the ability to integrate with existing neighbourhood character.
Developments that prioritise amenity, landscaping and privacy are likely to receive faster approvals and stronger buyer appeal.
What property investors should look for
A degree of due diligence is always wise. Prospective investors should keep tabs on:
- Planning finalisation – monitor announcements from the Territory Planning Authority on when the amendments take effect.
- Early development approvals – the first few projects will establish benchmarks for design expectations and feasibility.
- District strategies – these will signal where infrastructure capacity supports higher densities.
- Financial settings – land tax, infrastructure charges and incentives for sustainable design may shift with reform.
- Market response – watch for land value differentials between standard residential blocks and those capable of redevelopment.
Broader market impact
If successfully implemented, these reforms could reshape Canberra’s property landscape over the next decade.
Medium-density housing fills a clear market gap: it’s more affordable than detached homes but offers more space and privacy than apartments.
It also:
- improves housing affordability through greater supply diversity
- reduces the cost of servicing new suburbs by using existing infrastructure
- supports sustainability goals by encouraging smaller, energy-efficient homes near public transport
- fosters social diversity by allowing a wider range of housing types within each suburb.
The long-term success of the missing middle depends on how effectively planning flexibility is balanced with community confidence and design integrity.
A turning point for Canberra
The ACT’s missing middle reforms present an opportunity to redefine urban living for a growing city. For investors, the message is clear: Canberra’s future supply will come as much from its existing suburbs as from new estates.
Astute real estate investors who understand planning trends, collaborate with quality designers and target the right locations may find that the next decade’s growth lies not on the edge of the city — but in the heart of it.