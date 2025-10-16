The ACT's 'missing middle': a new frontier for property investors

The ACT Government’s push to deliver more housing through urban infill — the so-called “missing middle” — represents a profound change in how Canberra will grow.

After decades of expansion through greenfield estates, the territory is turning its attention inward, aiming to create diverse housing choices within existing suburbs while making better use of infrastructure already in place.

The missing middle includes the types of homes that have long been scarce in Canberra — townhouses, terraces, dual occupancies and small apartment clusters that sit between detached homes and high-rise towers.

By supporting these moderate-density developments, the government hopes to tackle affordability, improve sustainability and reinvigorate established neighbourhoods.

For investors, it signals a major policy realignment — one that could open up new opportunities for redevelopment, small-scale projects and strategic site assembly in high-demand areas.

From greenfield to infill

Canberra’s urban growth has historically depended on releasing new suburbs across Gungahlin, Molonglo Valley and beyond.

While this approach has delivered housing supply, it has also pushed up infrastructure costs and transport dependency.

The government’s long-term planning target now seeks to deliver 70 per cent of new housing within the existing urban footprint, shifting the focus towards densification in serviced suburbs.

The new Territory Plan and outcomes-based Planning Act provide the framework for this shift. The intent is to allow greater design flexibility and enable medium-density projects on blocks and in zones that were previously off-limits.

What’s changing — and why it matters

The changes are significant and could prove an investment game-changer. They include:

relaxed block size and dwelling limits — allowing two or more dwellings on standard RZ1 blocks, subject to design and amenity standards

removal of the 120sqm limit on secondary dwellings, opening the door to larger, self-contained units that can be used for multi-generational living or rental income

permission for unit titling on blocks above 600sqm, enabling separate ownership of dual occupancies and small townhouse developments

a stronger design focus through the new Missing Middle Housing Design Guide, encouraging high-quality, landscaped outcomes that blend with existing streetscapes.

Together, these reforms could unlock significant latent value in Canberra’s suburbs.

Large, underutilised blocks may now have development potential, and long-held family properties could become small development projects in their own right.

Emerging investment opportunities

The implications for investors are wide-ranging. The following trends are already becoming apparent as the market anticipates the reforms:

Redevelopment in established suburbs:

Older suburbs with larger block sizes — particularly in the Inner North, Inner South, Woden and Belconnen — will likely attract attention from small developers and owner-builders.

New viability for small-scale infill projects:

The missing middle reforms make it feasible for boutique or micro-developers to operate in Canberra for the first time in years.

Stronger appeal for dual occupancies:

Dual occupancy projects could become one of the ACT’s most popular redevelopment types, suiting downsizers, blended families and investors.

Value uplift through rezoning:

As policy certainty grows, blocks positioned in RZ1 and RZ2 zones may see uplift in land value.

Medium-density rental housing:

Given continued rental pressure across Canberra, the ability to develop small townhouse clusters offers attractive yield potential.

Canberra suburbs set for growth impetus

Some suburbs stand to benefit more than others:

Successful infill depends not only on location but also on design quality and the ability to integrate with existing neighbourhood character.

Developments that prioritise amenity, landscaping and privacy are likely to receive faster approvals and stronger buyer appeal.

What property investors should look for

A degree of due diligence is always wise. Prospective investors should keep tabs on:

Planning finalisation – monitor announcements from the Territory Planning Authority on when the amendments take effect.

Early development approvals – the first few projects will establish benchmarks for design expectations and feasibility.

District strategies – these will signal where infrastructure capacity supports higher densities.

Financial settings – land tax, infrastructure charges and incentives for sustainable design may shift with reform.

Market response – watch for land value differentials between standard residential blocks and those capable of redevelopment.

Broader market impact

If successfully implemented, these reforms could reshape Canberra’s property landscape over the next decade.

Medium-density housing fills a clear market gap: it’s more affordable than detached homes but offers more space and privacy than apartments.

It also:

improves housing affordability through greater supply diversity

reduces the cost of servicing new suburbs by using existing infrastructure

supports sustainability goals by encouraging smaller, energy-efficient homes near public transport

fosters social diversity by allowing a wider range of housing types within each suburb.

The long-term success of the missing middle depends on how effectively planning flexibility is balanced with community confidence and design integrity.

A turning point for Canberra

The ACT’s missing middle reforms present an opportunity to redefine urban living for a growing city. For investors, the message is clear: Canberra’s future supply will come as much from its existing suburbs as from new estates.

Astute real estate investors who understand planning trends, collaborate with quality designers and target the right locations may find that the next decade’s growth lies not on the edge of the city — but in the heart of it.