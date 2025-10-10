Innovators and visionaries: Australia’s next chapter in property

In Sydney, commuters step off the new Crows Nest Metro directly into a lobby lined with terracotta and glass. In Mandurah, families return to homes where coastal breezes drift through landscaped courtyards.

Across Australia, the markers of prestige are shifting and the innovators behind them are reshaping the property market.

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) 2025 captured this change.

Beyond the glamour of luxury, the spotlight fell on the breakthroughs: developers, projects and personalities redefining how Australians aspire to live. From boutique estates and transport-linked towers to biophilic masterplans and design-led icons, innovation has become the new currency of status.

Suburban reinvention

Innovation often begins at the edges. In Western Australia, Kuber Projects swept the stage, winning Best Breakthrough Developer, Best Housing Development (Western Australia) for Kuber Villas, Mandurah, and Best Investment Housing Development for Kuber Villas, Golden Bay.

At Mandurah, a historic canal city on the estuaries south of Perth, Kuber has introduced a new standard of boutique coastal living. Spacious floor plans maximise cross-breezes, while landscaped gardens and energy-efficient designs ensure homes feel both generous and sustainable. Residents are steps from the marina and foreshore parks, combining lifestyle and value in equal measure.

Nearby Golden Bay up the road to the north, by contrast, emphasises investor appeal. Positioned close to schools, transport links and employment hubs, the project balances affordability with long-term growth potential. Stylish finishes, open-plan layouts and landscaped communal areas make it attractive to young families as well as buyers focused on yield.

For a state often overlooked in national conversations about prestige, Kuber has reframed the narrative.

WA’s suburban estates are becoming testbeds for investor-savvy, design-conscious living.

It’s a formula the rest of the country may soon follow.

Connectivity as currency

In Sydney, Third.i Group proved that connectivity itself can now be considered a luxury.

Elevate Hume Place, winner of Best Connectivity Apartment Development, is situated directly above the new Crows Nest Metro Station, providing a seamless connection between home and city. Residents can step from train concourse to lobby in minutes, a rare convenience in a city notorious for congestion.

Designed by Woods Bagot, the tower wears a terracotta façade inspired by native blue gums. Winter gardens extend living spaces outward, while shared amenities include a residents’ lounge, co-working pods and panoramic rooftop terraces.

The building is targeting strong sustainability credentials, with energy-efficient systems and smart home integration standard across apartments.

For decades, prestige in Sydney meant harbour views or eastern suburbs postcodes. Elevate Hume Place shows that in the 21st century, convenience itself has become the new amenity.

Biophilia goes mainstream

If connectivity is reshaping urban luxury, Eterno Property Group demonstrates how integration with nature is transforming community living. The Newlands, winner of Best Nature Integrated Development, is a six-building masterplan in St Leonards organised around a 5,700 sqm green spine.

The landscaped corridor includes outdoor gyms, edible gardens, playgrounds and dog-friendly zones, reimagining the traditional backyard for high-density living.

Vertical greenery and biophilic detailing soften the architecture, while pedestrian and cycle links encourage healthier movement through the precinct.

For residents, the project delivers both liveability and environmental performance. It’s a blueprint for how density and wellbeing can co-exist.

Eterno’s innovation also extends indoors. Its Sydney headquarters, named Best Office Interior Design, features natural timbers, flexible work zones and abundant daylight. The same design language used in masterplanning — openness, adaptability, sustainability — is applied to the workplace.

The lesson is consistent: nature is no longer a luxury accessory; it is becoming the organising principle of forward-thinking developments.

The elegance of less

In Queensland, YHY Group showed that architecture itself can embody innovation.

GLAM, winner of Best Luxury Apartment Architectural Design (QLD), rises above the Gold Coast with a sinuous façade softened by vertical greenery and shaped to echo the movement of the sea.

Its showpiece is the Sky House, a tri-level penthouse that crowns the tower.

Expansive terraces, private pools and biophilic detailing dissolve boundaries between indoors and out, creating a home that feels suspended between sky and ocean. Across the building, natural stone, timber accents and glass maximise both resilience and elegance in a subtropical climate.

At a time when towers often compete on spectacle, GLAM proves that discipline and restraint can be the greater innovation. Luxury, here, is about proportion, climate response and a measured elegance that elevates rather than overwhelms.

People power

Buildings don’t innovate by themselves. People do. Two winners personify the leadership driving Australia’s property forward.

Dr Bay Yeo, Founder and Group Managing Director of Exal Group, was named Real Estate Personality of the Year. His influence extends beyond individual projects, championing sustainable practices and long-term industry growth. Under his stewardship, Exal has built a portfolio that blends design rigour with commercial acumen, setting benchmarks for others to follow.

Travis Su, Managing Partner at Skyland Group, received the Rising Star award. Known for his role in projects such as ELIZA Darling Point, he represents a generational change: younger leaders shaping prestige around scarcity, refinement and human-centred design rather than sheer scale. His recognition highlights how boutique thinking is influencing the broader market.

Together, they remind us that innovation is as much about vision and leadership as it is about glass and steel.

Innovation as standard

The innovators of 2025 reveal a market in transition. Kuber Projects is rewriting suburban housing in Western Australia. Third.i has made connectivity a marker of prestige in Sydney. Eterno is proving that nature can anchor entire communities and even workplaces. YHY Group has shown that restraint may now define the future of luxury architecture. And leaders like Dr Bay Yeo and Travis Su are setting the cultural tone for what comes next.

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) 2025 may have crowned them winners, but their true legacy will be measured in how they reshape buyer expectations, investor priorities and city skylines. In 2025, innovation became non-negotiable.