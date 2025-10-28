How investors are navigating Australia’s shifting property market

Australia’s property market is changing, and so is the way investors are buying.

As interest rates stabilise and competition for quality assets intensifies, more property investors are turning to buyers agents to gain an edge in sourcing, evaluating and negotiating the right properties.

According to Leon Hayes, CEO of buyersagents.com.au, the shift reflects a maturing investment mindset.

“Investors today are more strategic,” Mr Hayes said.

“They want data, access and expertise, not just listings.

“A good buyers’ agent gives them the clarity and confidence to act quickly when opportunities arise.”

The rise of representation

Buyers agents, once a niche service, have rapidly moved into the mainstream.

Ten years ago, they were viewed as a luxury for high-end clients. Today, they are becoming a significant part of the investment process, helping everyone from first-time investors to seasoned portfolio builders with their property decision-making.

Mr Hayes said the growing complexity of Australia’s housing market has made representation more valuable than ever.

“With different markets moving at different speeds, it’s not just about finding a property, it’s about understanding the data behind it,” he said.

“Buyers agents help decode that.”

Where investors are seeking help

According to buyersagents.com.au, investor demand for buyers’ agents is strongest in markets where local knowledge can make or break a deal, such as Brisbane’s inner north, Perth’s emerging suburbs, and regional growth corridors around the Sunshine Coast and Newcastle.

Mr Hayes noted that these are areas where on-the-ground insight is critical.

“Investors are looking for agents who know how to spot value early,” he said. “The best buyers agents aren’t just reacting to trends, they’re anticipating them.”

Across the country, investors are engaging buyers agents for several key reasons, including:

access to off-market opportunities, particularly in tight listings environments

independent representation during negotiation and due diligence

local market intelligence that helps identify value before it hits mainstream awareness.

portfolio strategy advice grounded in performance data, not emotion.

Data, transparency and trust

As the profession grows, so does the need for accountability.

Buyersagents.com.au is responding by setting clearer benchmarks for performance and transparency.

It publishes quarterly recognition for top-performing professionals through the Buyers Agents Quarterly Awards, based on verified satisfaction, engagement, and market activity, while its platform also uses verified client feedback and data-driven insights to highlight trusted agents across Australia.

Mr Hayes said this will help in further professionalising the sector.

“We’re seeing a new level of transparency come into play,” he said.

“When investors can see real data behind an agent’s reputation, it strengthens the entire industry.”

A maturing investment landscape

The growing use of buyers agents is also changing investor behaviour. Rather than focusing solely on price growth, many investors are seeking long-term, sustainable returns.

Mr Hayes believes this evolution reflects a broader maturity in Australia’s property culture.

“We’re moving beyond the quick-win mentality,” he said.

“Investors want assets that perform, not just properties that look good on paper, which is where professional guidance makes a real difference.”

With strong migration, infrastructure investment, and lifestyle-led regional growth shaping Australia’s next property cycle, the role of the buyers agent looks set to expand even further.

“The future of property buying in Australia will be defined by data, trust, and expertise,” Mr Hayes said.

“Investors who align with the right buyers agent are putting themselves in the best possible position to succeed.”