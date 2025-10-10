Home Guarantee Scheme presents hope and hurdles for first home buyers, investors

Australia’s housing market is showing renewed strength, with national home prices climbing 0.8 per cent in September, the sharpest monthly rise in nearly two years.

The national median home value reached $857,280, up $18,215 over the quarter, according to Cotality’s Home Value Index. Low housing stock, strong demand and the usual spring surge are fuelling intense competition among buyers for a limited number of properties.

Amid the heightened competition, the Federal Government’s expanded Home Guarantee Scheme is giving eligible first home buyers a foothold in the market with deposits as low as 5 per cent.

Aimed at prospective owner-occupiers, the scheme excludes investors, but for them it offers a valuable opportunity to watch how government-backed demand and shifting buyer activity may influence broader market trends.

Who can use the scheme and who can’t

Eligibility is tightly controlled. Applicants must be Australian citizens or permanent residents aged 18 or older and either genuine first-home buyers or those who haven’t owned property in Australia for at least ten years.

The scheme applies only to owner-occupied homes and cannot be used for investment properties.

Even the ‘buy now, rent later’ approach is ruled out. If a buyer moves out after the first year and tries to rent the property, lenders can reassess the loan and impose extra costs such as lenders mortgage insurance (LMI).

Eligible purchases include existing homes, apartments, townhouses, off-the-plan units and house-and-land packages, provided the property is intended as the buyer’s primary residence.

The 5 per cent deposit: lower barriers, higher burdens

The scheme’s biggest draw is its reduced deposit requirement.

On an $850,000 property, a typical 20 per cent deposit would ordinarily demand $170,000 in savings. Under the First Home Guarantee, that drops to just $42,500 with the government guaranteeing the remaining 15 per cent to involve a waiver of LMI, potentially saving buyers tens of thousands of dollars.

But a smaller deposit means taking on more debt.

For an $850,000 Sydney home, monthly repayments on a 5 per cent deposit loan are around $5,100, compared with $4,300 on a 20 per cent deposit (based on a 6.5 per cent interest rate over 30 years).

Over the life of the loan, that extra borrowing could add more than $160,000 in interest.

Even with the lower deposit, affordability remains a major hurdle.

Treasury modelling shows buyers still need substantial household incomes to qualify for loans under the scheme:

Sydney: $290,000 for couples, $285,000 for singles

Melbourne: $175,000 for couples, $170,000 for singles

Brisbane: $180,000 for couples, $175,000 for singles

Perth: $155,000 for couples, $145,000 for singles

So while the scheme lowers the entry barrier, the path to homeownership remains financially steep for many Australians.

Stamp duty and other costs

While the scheme helps lower the deposit hurdle, it doesn’t remove all upfront expenses.

Buyers must still cover stamp duty, which can be significant at higher price points.

Although the deposit requirement is only 5 per cent, additional fees and charges typically lift the true upfront cost closer to 10 per cent of the purchase price.

Market dynamics: demand without supply

The expanded scheme lifts income caps and increases the number of available places, opening the door to more first-home buyers.

Economists caution that this will add demand to an already supply-starved market.

Treasury modelling forecasts only a modest 0.5 per cent price rise over six years but industry analysts, including Lateral Economics, predict a sharper impact, with residential prices potentially climbing 3.5 to 6.6 per cent by 2026.

The greatest pressure is expected in the lower to-mid market segments, where first-home buyers compete most fiercely.

As higher-income households stretch for pricier homes, upward pressure could ripple through the market, pushing some buyers out altogether and leaving more Australians renting for life.

Investor implications: indirect but significant

While investors can’t access the scheme directly, its ripple effects will be felt across the broader housing market, creating both challenges and opportunities:

Increased competition : properties priced below scheme caps are likely to see stronger demand, lifting prices and rental demand in these segments.

: properties priced below scheme caps are likely to see stronger demand, lifting prices and rental demand in these segments. Mid-to-upper tier stability : homes above the caps may face less distortion, offering investors steadier growth and more predictable returns.

: homes above the caps may face less distortion, offering investors steadier growth and more predictable returns. Rental market shifts : as some renters move into ownership, rental pressure could ease in certain areas, though high prices elsewhere may sustain demand for long-term rental demand.

: as some renters move into ownership, rental pressure could ease in certain areas, though high prices elsewhere may sustain demand for long-term rental demand. Market vulnerability: first-home buyers entering the market with 95 per cent loan-to-value ratios (LVR) are more exposed to rate rises or economic shocks, potentially affecting overall market stability.

The Home Guarantee Scheme may help more Australians onto the property ladder, but it brings hidden costs, affordability pressures and potential volatility.

For investors, the impacts are indirect but material: inflated prices in the lower tier, shifting rental dynamics and greater risk in highly leveraged segments.

Strategic investors will focus on the mid-market or premium end, track rental trends closely and prepare for leverage-driven fluctuations.

In a market reshaped by policy, the smartest investors are those who follow not just the rules, but the buyer behaviours those rules inspire.