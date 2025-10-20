Hidden gems: the Adelaide suburbs to watch

Adelaide’s property market continues to surprise even seasoned investors.

While long-established favourites like Glenelg, Norwood, and Prospect remain desirable, a new wave of suburbs is quietly gaining traction. Areas once dismissed as “middle-tier” are evolving into sought-after pockets of affordability, lifestyle and long-term value.

Driven by shifting buyer priorities, rising infrastructure investment, and renewed confidence in Adelaide’s steady growth, 2025 is shaping up as a year where balance matters more than prestige.

From revitalised western corridors to family-focused enclaves and affordable inner alternatives, Adelaide’s property story is one of transformation and opportunity.

We asked some of Adelaide’s leading property experts to share their insights into the suburbs that are redefining where smart buyers are looking next.

What buyers want in 2025

Adelaide’s property market is being shaped by shifting buyer priorities.

Lifestyle and value now sit at the top of the list, with green space, strong school zones, and convenient transport links driving suburban appeal.

First home buyers are increasingly looking beyond traditional hotspots to find affordability, while investors continue to favour areas with strong rental demand.

These evolving preferences are playing out most clearly across Adelaide’s western corridor, where long-overlooked areas are seeing rapid transformation.

For Chris Waterman, Principal at Waterman Property Advocates, these evolving preferences are no surprise.

“Buyers today are weighing up more than just the house itself — they’re considering the whole package,” he explained.

“Proximity to quality schools, lifestyle amenities, and public transport are becoming non-negotiables, especially for young families and professionals.

“At the same time, affordability pressures are pushing many to explore suburbs they might not have considered five years ago.

“Those who align their search with these fundamentals are best placed to secure long-term value.”

As Adelaide grows, these balanced, lifestyle-driven suburbs are likely to shape the city’s next wave of buyer demand.

The rise of the west: Kidman Park and Findon

Adelaide’s western corridor is gaining fresh momentum.

Kidman Park and Findon, once considered unremarkable, are now attracting attention thanks to new dining spots, upgraded roads, and their prime location between the CBD and Henley Beach.

With larger blocks still available at competitive prices, families and developers alike are taking notice.

Frank Zhao, Director at Kaide Real Estate, has witnessed the shift first-hand.

“What we’re seeing in Kidman Park and Findon is a transformation in perception,” he said.

“Buyers are recognising that these suburbs offer both convenience and value — larger homes on generous blocks, with easy access to the city and coast and the lifestyle advantages are clear, and that’s fuelling stronger demand from both families and investors.”

Ongoing upgrades mean both suburbs are poised to move from emerging markets to firmly established favourites.

As prices climb closer to the coast, many young families are shifting their focus inland to lifestyle-rich suburbs that still offer space, value, and strong schools without the beachside premium.

Family-focused enclaves: Mawson Lakes and Golden Grove

For young families, suburbs with strong schools and green spaces are highly sought after.

They want safe streets, strong school catchments, and access to parks and community facilities, all within a reasonable budget.

Mawson Lakes and Golden Grove tick these boxes and deliver the balance people are seeking. Mawson Lakes combines lakeside living with modern amenities, while Golden Grove offers leafy streets, playgrounds, and excellent schooling options.

Meanwhile, professionals wanting inner-suburban convenience at a manageable price are turning toward once-overlooked pockets just outside the CBD.

Affordable inner alternatives: Klemzig and Nailsworth

As demand grows for near-city living, Klemzig and Nailsworth have emerged as attractive alternatives to higher-priced inner suburbs, especially for buyers seeking value without sacrificing convenience.

It’s the combination of lifestyle and affordability that really sets these areas apart.

Both boast character homes, strong communities, good transport links, and strong rental appeal, making them standouts for both owner-occupiers and investors alike.

Klemzig’s proximity to the O-Bahn makes it a favourite among professionals seeking value just minutes from the city.

For others, value doesn’t mean giving up lifestyle entirely and Adelaide’s northern beaches are quietly carving out a niche as affordable coastal escapes.

Beachside without the premium: Largs Bay and Semaphore South

Adelaide’s coast is renowned for its lifestyle, yet suburbs like Largs Bay and Semaphore South remain comparatively affordable.

These areas provide beachside living without Glenelg’s premium price tag, while still offering vibrant foreshore precincts, schools, and family-friendly amenities.

Sanjay Patel, Director at Prime Property Group, says buyers are increasingly drawn to these locations.

“Largs Bay and Semaphore South offer that relaxed coastal lifestyle many people dream of, but at a more accessible price point,” he explains.

“They combine family-friendly amenities with a genuine community feel, and that’s proving very attractive to both first home buyers and downsizers who don’t want to compromise on lifestyle.”

Their blend of affordability and seaside charm positions them as standout choices along Adelaide’s coast.

It’s not just lifestyle that’s reshaping Adelaide’s map. Infrastructure upgrades across older suburbs are driving new waves of buyer confidence and long-term value.

The infrastructure effect: Woodville and Kilburn

Infrastructure upgrades are transforming perceptions of once-overlooked suburbs.

Woodville is benefitting from new community developments and transport improvements, while Kilburn’s proximity to Churchill Road’s retail strip and the city is lifting demand among first-home buyers.

Mark Wedding, Principal at Adelaide Homes Real Estate, says infrastructure is playing a decisive role in buyer behaviour.

“We’re finding that suburbs like Woodville and Kilburn are no longer under the radar,” he explained.

“Transport links, new retail and community hubs, and general improvements to liveability are changing the way buyers view these areas.

“What was once considered secondary is now seen as smart buying with strong potential.”

Continued investment will only strengthen buyer confidence, paving the way for steady growth in these revitalised areas.

As infrastructure projects modernise Adelaide’s outer and mid-ring suburbs, interest is also circling back to its inner heritage precincts — areas where character homes meet urban convenience.

This renewed appreciation for Adelaide’s architectural past is giving rise to a different kind of growth story.

Rediscovering heritage: Unley and Goodwood

Historic suburbs like Unley and Goodwood are experiencing renewed interest as buyers look to restore cottages and villas.

These areas blend heritage charm with modern convenience, offering tree-lined streets, boutique shops, and easy city access.

Renovators see strong long-term value in preserving the character housing stock here.

Naomi Will, Director at Naomi Will Real Estate, says heritage suburbs are appealing to a new wave of buyers.

“Unley and Goodwood have always held prestige, but what we’re noticing now is a younger demographic moving in, keen to restore and modernise these historic homes,” she said.

“The charm of the original villas combined with proximity to the city and lifestyle amenities is a huge drawcard.

“Buyers see not just a home, but a chance to be part of the area’s character and history.”

Heritage buyers and renovators alike are ensuring Unley and Goodwood retain their timeless appeal well into the future.

The road ahead for Adelaide buyers

Adelaide’s property market is proving remarkably resilient, driven by lifestyle, infrastructure, and value that continue to attract buyers from across Australia.

Suburbs once dismissed as “up and coming” are now commanding consistent demand, reflecting a maturing market positioned for sustained growth well into 2026.

Whether you’re a first-home buyer, investor, or downsizer, working with a trusted local real estate agent remains key to identifying long-term opportunities and avoiding overpaying in a rapidly evolving market.