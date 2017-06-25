Tick, Tick Tick – Editor Observations

Related API issue

Tomorrow’s property tycoons

Generation Y cops a bad rap sometimes, often referred to with sweeping generalisation as being lazy and self-absorbed with short attention spans to boot. Not this lot! Meet a bunch of youngsters with a firm view on the future and a tenacity to achieve property success.

And what progress they’ve already made. Take Christopher Doyle, who has built a portfolio worth $1.4 million at the age of just 29. To think – his parents tried to talk him out of buying his first place, thinking it was too risky!

You’ll also hear the stories of Stephen Tai, a 27-year-old future mogul with a portfolio worth $1.9 million who admits he was “never very good at saving money”, and power couple Jason Peska and Emma Coles who are on their way to real estate success with $1.2 million worth of property.

Also, find out what made Phillip Hoare, 24, focus on property rather than pursuing a career as a pilot – a decision that will see him achieve a $4.1 million portfolio in coming years.

How did they do it? How can you do it too? What lessons can you learn from their remarkable journeys? API finds out.

BONUS VIDEO:Kevin Turner of Real Estate Talk chats with Phillip Hoare about his property success, why he’s focusing on developing and the prospects for the Darwin market.

BONUS VIDEO: Christopher Doyle shares his incredible experiences so far, from renovations to developments, with Kevin Turner of Real Estate Talk.