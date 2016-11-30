New strata laws for NSW come into effect today

Today’s the day – after years of consultation and review, it all finally comes to a head with reforms to New South Wales strata laws set to begin.

President of the Real Estate Institute of NSW John Cunningham says more than 90 new strata laws will make a difference to the lives of those living in in the state.

“These reforms will benefit owners, tenants and property managers and bring the laws in line with current thinking,” he says.

“They recognise the changes that have been made in technology in the last 25 years, with voting now available electronically, via Skype calls and by email.”

Simply everyday improvements such as hanging pictures or coat hooks and filling cracks can go ahead without permission required, and kitchen or bathroom renovations, installing timber or tile floors and replacing wiring or power points no longer need a special resolution by-law.

“Landlords may be held liable to their tenants for secondhand smoke exposure,” Cunningham explains.

“Owners’ corporations can also create by-laws banning smoking throughout an entire strata building.”

Orders against residents who smoke or allow their cigarette or barbecue smoke to drift into other units can also be created.

“The keeping of pets has been made easier as a request to keep a pet can’t be unreasonable refused,” he adds.

“Owners will be able to appeal to the Tribunal if they believe the request was unreasonably withheld.

“Reviewing and updating legislation is vital to ensuring that it keeps pace with changing society. We look forward to continued amendments to strata legislation over the coming years.”