READER Q&A: John Lindeman Vs Ben Kingsley

Timing the Market vs Time in the Market

It’s another divisive topic, with plenty of experts on both sides.

We’re talking about strategically buying at a particular time and moving a property on (again, at the right time) to make a profit, versus the idea that the longer you hold on to a property, the better it will be for you.

In the November 2016 issue of Australian Property Investor magazine we asked Property Investment Professionals of Australia chairman Ben Kingsley, and researcher and property educator John Lindeman to share their views on which offers the better advantages.

