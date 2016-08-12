How to stay ahead of the competition

by Cherie Barber

Recalling my early days of buying at auction still gives me sweaty palms. The adrenaline would be pumping, and I’d have that unsettling feeling of anxiety, mixed with a tinge of excitement that I might actually snap up a bargain. These days, I’m a pretty seasoned buyer and rarely get nervous, mainly because I approach any property deal with a level of detachment that all professional renovators need to acquire. It’s all about the numbers, and if they don’t stack up, I walk away. Here are my golden rules for staying ahead of the competition.

1. Set your limit and stick to it

Never mix emotion and business: know the market value of a property and what it’s worth to you as a renovator, and never pay a cent more, whether it’s a pressure cooker auction scenario or a persuasive real estate agent. One thing I know for certain after more than 20 years buying and selling property – patience rewards the astute buyer. The right property, at the right price, always comes along.

2. Get networking

Your ultimate aim is to buy properties off-market (before they officially hit the market and everyone gets a look in). In a competitive market, it becomes even more important. So don’t just dabble on real estate sites and turn up to the official open for inspections. Work your networks! Let real estate agents know you’re keen, cashed up, you’ve done your research and you’re ready to buy. Even better, try to letterbox drop properties of interest. You never know who might be ready to sell.

3. Stay flexible

When it’s a seller’s market, it’s not the time to play hardball. Buyers are plentiful, so you need to be flexible – and don’t assume it’s always about the money. Maybe the vendor is committed elsewhere and keen for a quick and painless sale, or maybe a short settlement. Find out what you can about the vendor’s circumstances, and then see if you can sweeten your offer with something that’s a win-win for everyone.

4. Be fast and be proactive

If you’ve done all your necessary due diligence checks and are serious about a property, don’t dither about. Put in what you believe is a fair offer and stay on the case. Submit any formal offer in writing, not just verbally, outlining in detail the terms of your offer. If it’s a particularly competitive climate, maybe even think about presenting the agent with a signed contract and cheque to pass on to the vendor. It could be the cheeky move that gets you over the line.