NDIS could see jobs and homes boost for Hobart

On the back of news that Hobart is a pretty good place to invest in property right now, it’s been announced that jobs growth will surge across Tasmania with the roll out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), with up to 1750 new full-time jobs created in the next three years and $260 million in new economic activity generated – all of which should give a boost to the state’s property market.

The National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) this week released the Market Position Statement (MPS) for Tasmania to spell out the benefits for the state.

Minister for Social Services Christian Porter says the NDIS presents huge opportunities for Tasmania to develop a competitive and innovative market that will see more jobs and significant financial investment.

“This world-leading scheme is going to be one of the biggest job creators in Tasmania over coming years with fantastic opportunities for business and job hunters,” he says.

“The workforce required to support the NDIS in Tasmania will need to grow by about 80 per cent by 2019, with up to 1750 new full-time equivalent jobs expected to be created across the state.

“We anticipate there will be up to 600 new jobs created in Hobart, up to 500 in the northwest, up to 250 in the north and up to 200 in both the south and Launceston,” he adds.

Assistant Minister for Disability Services Jane Prentice says the expansion of the NDIS market will provide significant opportunities across the whole economy.

“The increased demand for quality, value-for-money services, new products and technologies will not only benefit the existing sector but also new enterprises,” she says.

“In addition, participants will be seeing innovative and different types of services right across Tasmania.”

Prentice says the growth in demand for disability supports in Tasmania is expected to more than double to approximately $480 million by 2019.

“The NDIS will ultimately support about 10,600 people with disability in Tasmania. The increased demand for disability support will inject an additional $260 million into the local economy.”

NDIA CEO David Bowen predicts Hobart and Launceston will experience strong growth in participants and required workforce.

“It is also expected 40 per cent of NDIS participants in Tasmania will reside outside the urban regions of Hobart and Launceston, presenting new opportunities for service providers in rural and remote areas,” he says.

“The market is already expanding and diversifying in response to new demand generated by participants.

“In developing the Tasmanian Market Position Statement, we met with 20 local current and prospective providers to understand their business models, aspirations and any potential barriers.

“Developing the market will take time, but we’ve already seen it start to respond and grow – since December 31, 2013, the number of registered NDIS providers in Tasmania has increased from 98 to 228 at the end of March 2016, more than doubling in just over two years.”