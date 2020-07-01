Latest News view all
Top Performing Suburbs 2019
|Suburb, State
|Median
Price
|Annual
Growth
|St Kilda, VIC
|$1.58M
|19.6%
|Moranbah, QLD
|$216K
|19.0%
|Malba, ACT
|$620K
|17.1%
|Carlingford, NSW
|$1.485M
|15.4%
|Loftus - Yarrawarrah, NSW
|$1.008M
|15.2%
Source: Canstar Best Performing suburbs 2019
National Housing Update as at 30 June 2020
Month on month change in dwelling values across broad regions of Australia
