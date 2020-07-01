SINCE 1997
Architect's drawing of a town centre/commercial centre

Going viral – how the coronavirus will affect urban design
Riverfront property in Melbourne

Prestige property feeling the COVID shivers
Sydney warehouses and other commercial properties

Property syndicates a safer bet than the office Lotto
Aerial shot of houses in Sydney's Chatswood

Data, surveys show falling confidence in housing markets
Sunshine Coast Mooloolaba apartments

Sunshine Coast apartments eclipse the Qld capital
Aerial shot of Claremont Oval showing apartment developments

Football precinct giving Claremont a kick along

Research HQ Snapshot  Research HQ  

Top Performing Suburbs 2019

Suburb, State Median
Price		 Annual
Growth
St Kilda, VIC $1.58M 19.6%
Moranbah, QLD $216K 19.0%
Malba, ACT $620K 17.1%
Carlingford, NSW $1.485M 15.4%
Loftus - Yarrawarrah, NSW $1.008M 15.2%

Source: Canstar Best Performing suburbs 2019

National Housing Update as at 30 June 2020
Month on month change in dwelling values across broad regions of Australia

© Copyright 2020 RP Data Pty Ltd trading as CoreLogic Asia Pacific (CoreLogic), Local, State, and Commonwealth Governments. All rights reserved.