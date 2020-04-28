Latest News view all
Research Australian Suburbs
Find the latest median prices, real estate market data & demographic information.
Top Performing Suburbs 2019
|Suburb, State
|Median
Price
|Annual
Growth
|St Kilda, VIC
|$1.58M
|19.6%
|Moranbah, QLD
|$216K
|19.0%
|Malba, ACT
|$620K
|17.1%
|Carlingford, NSW
|$1.485M
|15.4%
|Loftus - Yarrawarrah, NSW
|$1.008M
|15.2%
Source: Canstar Best Performing suburbs 2019
Free Suburb Report
Must-have Research
Suburb Statistics
Trends and Patterns
Sales Activity
Any suburb in AustraliaOrder Your Free Report
National Housing Update - 31 March 2020
Month on month change in dwelling values across broad regions of Australia
© Copyright 2020 RP Data Pty Ltd trading as CoreLogic Asia Pacific (CoreLogic), Local, State, and Commonwealth Governments. All rights reserved.