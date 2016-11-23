Intelligence Analyst brings exciting new product to market!

Hi there lovers of property, I’ve got some very exciting news.

As an Intelligence Analyst and highly experienced Independent Buyers Agent that has purchased over $15 million worth of property for clients in the past 12 months, I regularly get calls from investors asking us to keep an eye out and call them when we see a great deal.

With this in mind, I have been trying to come up with a cost effective way of sharing my extensive analytical skills along with my passion for property, without having to charge the price of a “FULL” Buyers Agent service.

Well, HERE IT IS! The good news is that after 15 years of perfecting my property searching techniques, I have designed a new product that enables me to share my knowledge and skills at a fraction of the cost of a one on one service.

I am extremely excited to announce the unveiling of:

AAA Properties Membership Subscription

AAA properties is an exclusive membership designed for busy investors that are looking for the expertise of a local Independent Buyers Agent to identify great investment properties.

This exclusive membership delivers the best quality properties to your inbox. No need to go anywhere! Just sit back and we will do all the work for you!

How does it work?

Essential Property Advice (EPA) continually conducts a full research and analysis of the market through proven techniques to keep abreast of the latest hotspots.

Desktop Analysis and due diligence checks are then conducted on current properties identified in the hotspot areas. The shortlisted properties are then physically inspected before they are rated and only the AAA rated properties are put forward as recommendations.

All you are required to do is sit back and relax, whilst our team of specialist local Independent Buyers Agents analyse the market to find great investment properties for you.

Rest assured we are not affiliated with any sellers. We do not accept secret commissions, spotter’s fees, or any form of monetary assistance from vendors (including developers) or selling agents.

Our staff are committed to giving impartial, independent and accurate advice to all of our clients to help them secure their dream investment property with absolute confidence. We only recommend the best properties that are rated “AAA properties” after passing rigorous analysis and inspections.

Don’t hesitate to contact me today to find out more about this exciting new product. You can either phone Leanne on 0437 570 977 or email leanne@essentialpropertyadvice.com.au. The best news of all is if you sign up before the end of December, you get one extra month free.