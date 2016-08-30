Don’t get caught out with risky renovations

Whether you’re renovating and flipping, renovating an investment property or refreshing your own home, it’s always satisfying to see your beautifully finished product.

But Master Builders warns there’s serious potential for exposure to asbestos from DIY renovations, with Master Builders training and licensing manager Adam Profke describing asbestos as an industry-wide problem.

“Given that asbestos is potentially in any building built prior to 2003, it’s important that anyone working on renovating a home is trained in knowing how to identify and safely deal with asbestos,” he says.

“Asbestos is a potential killer so I can’t think of a better reason to avoid DIY and to hire a trained professional.”

For keen renovators, Master Builders has introduced extra asbestos training courses to run during September.

The course will explain how to identify asbestos, where to find it, and how to prepare for removal.

Funding from Construction Skills Queensland means the September courses are just $20 – a saving of $145.

To be eligible for the extra funding, students must be currently working in the building and construction industry, be an Australian or New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and permanently reside or be permanently employed in Queensland.

Upcoming courses for asbestos awareness training:

Sunshine Coast – 8 September at 8am-noon or 1-5pm

Brisbane – 14 September at 8am-noon or 1-5pm

Cairns – 14 September at 8am-noon or 1-5pm

Mackay – 15 September at 8am-noon or 1-5pm

Toowoomba – 19 September at 8am-noon or 1-5pm

Hervey Bay – 19 September at 8am-noon or 1-5pm

Rockhampton – 21 September at 8am-noon or 1-5pm

Gold Coast – 23 September at 8am-noon or 12.30pm-4.30pm

Townsville – 29 September at 8am-noon