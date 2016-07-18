Perth the worst, Hobart the best for vacancies

Data released by investment research house SQM Research has revealed that the number of national residential vacancies increased during June, recording a rate of 2.5 per cent, and 77,891 vacancies.

Year-on-year results demonstrate that national vacancy rates have climbed one percentage point from this time last year.

The Western Australia capital recorded the largest monthly rise, with vacancies increasing by 0.3 percentage points during the month of June. On a year to year basis, Perth vacancies have climbed an alarming 1.4 per cent, to 10,190. This represents a new high in the vacancy rate for Perth, according to SQM’s Vacancy Rates Index.

In contrast, yearly falls were recorded for Canberra, Hobart and Darwin, with Canberra vacancies decreasing 1.0 per cent compared to a year ago (June 2015).

Hobart recorded a fall of 0.6 percentage points, based on 249 vacancies. Darwin soon followed, with a vacancy rate of 3.0 per cent for the month of May, a yearly fall of 0.5 per cent.

Asking rents

Notably, according to SQM Research, Perth has recorded ongoing falls in asking rents of 9.1 per cent for houses and 10.0 per cent for units over the past 12 months.

Yearly falls have also been recorded in Darwin, with asking rents down 2.7 per cent for houses and 7.1 per cent for units.

Hobart continues to record the most affordable rental accommodation, with houses at just $343 a week, and units averaging $284 a week.

Nationally, asking rents are recording near-zero changes, with houses unchanged for the last 30 days, standing at $414 a week. Units are down by 0.9 per cent to $341 a week.

SQM Research managing director Louis Christopher describes the situation as the rental market slump continuing for Perth.

“Rents are now down in that city by 23 per cent over the last three years,” he says.

“Outside the current situation for Darwin, I don’t believe rents have fallen this much for any Australian capital city since the Second World War.”